Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) On Thursday – Up 62.59 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s traded shares were 4,174,045, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.93% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the DAL share is $52.28, that puts it down -11.69% from that peak though still a striking +62.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.51. The company’s market capitalization is $29.98 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.91 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. DAL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.43.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL): Trading Information

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) registered a 0.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.69% in intraday trading to $47.10 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.13%, and it has moved by -4.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.33%. The short interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is 14.82 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.28, which implies an increase of 18.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35 and $72 respectively. As a result, DAL is trading at a discount of 53.81% off the target high and -25.23% off the low.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Delta Air Lines, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) shares have gone up +51.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.45% against 40.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 67.7% this quarter and then jump 106.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.22 Billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.12 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.47 Billion and $3.11 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 324% and then jump by 160.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -40.4%. While earnings are projected to return -366.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s Biggest Investors

Delta Air Lines, Inc. insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.09%, with the float percentage being 66.3%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1279 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 65.2 Million shares (or 10.19% of all shares), a total value of $2.62 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.68 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.43 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 17,999,067 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $723.74 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.41 Million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $579.26 Million.