CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) On Thursday – Up 34.14 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s traded shares were 1,049,919, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.24% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the CTMX share is $15.44, that puts it down -62.7% from that peak though still a striking +34.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.25. The company’s market capitalization is $614.8 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 735.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 Million shares over the past three months.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. CTMX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX): Trading Information

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) registered a -4.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.57% in intraday trading to $10.05 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.92%, and it has moved by 25.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.89%. The short interest in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) is 6.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.28, which implies an increase of 39.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.5 and $18 respectively. As a result, CTMX is trading at a discount of 89.67% off the target high and -10.43% off the low.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) shares have gone up +43.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -74.65% against 8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -234.6% this quarter and then fall -11.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -33.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.43 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.36 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $19.88 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -22.4%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32%. While earnings are projected to return 68.4% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.9% per annum.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s Biggest Investors

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 2.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.57%, with the float percentage being 76.14%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 194 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.58 Million shares (or 8.61% of all shares), a total value of $36.53 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.81 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $24.92 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2,399,591 shares. This amounts to just over 3.7 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.55 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.46 Million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $11.31 Million.