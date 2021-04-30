Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)’s traded shares were 1,605,277, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.76% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the CPUH share is $10.7, that puts it down -7.65% from that peak though still a striking +4.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.5. The company’s market capitalization is $1.07 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 109.35 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 109.35 Million shares over the past three months.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (CPUH) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CPUH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (CPUH) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.