COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Are Down -22.96% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s traded shares were 1,649,613, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.51% or -$2.54. The 52-week high for the CMPS share is $61.69, that puts it down -69.39% from that peak though still a striking +38.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.33 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 334.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 400.32 Million shares over the past three months.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. CMPS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.47.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS): Trading Information

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) registered a -6.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.3% in intraday trading to $39.59 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.97%, and it has moved by 3.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.96%. The short interest in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) is 1.84 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.6, which implies an increase of 93.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50 and $88 respectively. As a result, CMPS is trading at a discount of 141.63% off the target high and 37.29% off the low.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -186.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s Biggest Investors

COMPASS Pathways plc insiders own 4.9% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.36%, with the float percentage being 17.21%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.05 Million shares (or 2.86% of all shares), a total value of $49.9 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 557.76 Thousand shares, is of Founders Fund VII Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $26.57 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) shares are Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 259,910 shares. This amounts to just over 0.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.38 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 150.23 Thousand, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $6.58 Million.