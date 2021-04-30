CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s 6.58% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s traded shares were 1,043,690, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.7, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.29% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the CBAT share is $11.4, that puts it down -142.55% from that peak though still a striking +91.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $414.1 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.41 Million shares over the past three months.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CBAT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT): Trading Information

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) registered a -2.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6% in intraday trading to $5.00- this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.58%, and it has moved by -0.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.11%. The short interest in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) is 3.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10, which implies an increase of 112.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $10 respectively. As a result, CBAT is trading at a discount of 112.77% off the target high and 112.77% off the low.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.3%. While earnings are projected to return 54.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Biggest Investors

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. insiders own 51.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.33%, with the float percentage being 6.94%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 222.73 Thousand shares (or 0.25% of all shares), a total value of $1.13 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 142.15 Thousand shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $719.3 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF owns about 979,024 shares. This amounts to just over 1.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.99 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 818.18 Thousand, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $4.17 Million.