Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Jumped 6.95% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SAVA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA): Trading Information

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) registered a 1% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.74% in intraday trading to $48.91 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.85%, and it has moved by 6.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 597.51%. The short interest in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) is 3.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $87.6, which implies an increase of 84.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $73 and $110 respectively. As a result, SAVA is trading at a discount of 131.24% off the target high and 53.46% off the low.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.4%. While earnings are projected to return 8.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Biggest Investors

Cassava Sciences, Inc. insiders own 6.5% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.68%, with the float percentage being 27.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.97 Million shares (or 4.94% of all shares), a total value of $13.44 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.58 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.8 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 890,577 shares. This amounts to just over 2.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.07 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 802.73 Thousand, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $36.08 Million.