Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Dropped -11.58% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s traded shares were 558,517, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.3, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.13% or -$1.04. The 52-week high for the CASA share is $13.15, that puts it down -58.43% from that peak though still a striking +56.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.65. The company’s market capitalization is $702.72 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 353.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 749.75 Million shares over the past three months.

Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. CASA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA): Trading Information

Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) registered a -11.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.04% in intraday trading to $9.55- this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.08%, and it has moved by -11.58% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 36.14%. The short interest in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) is 1.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.4, which implies an increase of 25.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $12 respectively. As a result, CASA is trading at a discount of 44.58% off the target high and -3.61% off the low.

Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Casa Systems, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) shares have gone up +105.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.57% against 7.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 300% this quarter and then jump 28.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $99.98 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $114.4 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $76.09 Million and $105.75 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.4% and then jump by 8.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -3.1%. While earnings are projected to return 150.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s Biggest Investors

Casa Systems, Inc. insiders own 23.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.69%, with the float percentage being 90.57%. Summit Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 34.12 Million shares (or 40.26% of all shares), a total value of $325.21 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.17 Million shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 3.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $19.54 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA) shares are Transamerica Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Transamerica Small Cap Value Fund owns about 1,464,840 shares. This amounts to just over 1.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.29 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 966.38 Thousand, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $5.96 Million.