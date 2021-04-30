Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given A -16.6% Drop From High?

During the last session, Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s traded shares were 43,252,486, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.01% or -$3.51. The 52-week high for the UBER share is $64.05, that puts it down -16.6% from that peak though still a striking +51.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.58. The company’s market capitalization is $102.57 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.4 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.15 Million shares over the past three months.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. UBER has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 40 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 32 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.54.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER): Trading Information

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) registered a -6.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.24% in intraday trading to $59.22 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.4%, and it has moved by 2.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.71%. The short interest in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is 64.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.26, which implies an increase of 31.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $82 respectively. As a result, UBER is trading at a discount of 49.28% off the target high and -45.39% off the low.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Uber Technologies, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) shares have gone up +60.8% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.33% against 5.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.2% this quarter and then jump 55.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.28 Billion as predicted by 29 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 27 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.68 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.54 Billion and $2.24 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -7.6% and then jump by 64.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -32.5%. While earnings are projected to return 43.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 65.5% per annum.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Biggest Investors

Uber Technologies, Inc. insiders own 1.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.95%, with the float percentage being 74.91%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1340 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 222.23 Million shares (or 11.94% of all shares), a total value of $11.33 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 122.01 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 6.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.22 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 32,261,763 shares. This amounts to just over 1.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.65 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.41 Million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $989.69 Million.