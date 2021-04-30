Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given A -24.06% Drop From High?

During the last session, Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s traded shares were 22,323,498, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.8. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $65.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.93% or -$0.61. The 52-week high for the TWTR share is $80.75, that puts it down -24.06% from that peak though still a striking +61.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.06. The company’s market capitalization is $51.99 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 22.62 Million shares over the past three months.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. TWTR has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 41 analysts who have looked at this stock. 26 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR): Trading Information

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) registered a -0.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.78% in intraday trading to $68.36 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.21%, and it has moved by 3.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.2%. The short interest in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is 28.31 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.91, which implies an increase of 12.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $95 respectively. As a result, TWTR is trading at a discount of 45.95% off the target high and -53.91% off the low.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Twitter, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) shares have gone up +26.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 203.45% against -0.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 111.5% this quarter and then jump 10.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -12.9%. While earnings are projected to return -177.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.43% per annum.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Biggest Investors

Twitter, Inc. insiders own 2.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.87%, with the float percentage being 79.87%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1263 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 83.11 Million shares (or 10.41% of all shares), a total value of $4.5 Billion in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 68.12 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 8.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.69 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 22,399,570 shares. This amounts to just over 2.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.21 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.97 Million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $973.31 Million.