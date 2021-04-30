Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Given A -41.4% Drop From High?

During the last session, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s traded shares were 4,028,082, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.36% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the PSFE share is $19.57, that puts it down -41.4% from that peak though still a striking +30.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.6. The company’s market capitalization is $10.02 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.16 Million shares over the past three months.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PSFE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE): Trading Information

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) registered a 0.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.63% in intraday trading to $14.07 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.37%, and it has moved by -10.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.34%. The short interest in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is 16.34 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19, which implies an increase of 37.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $19 respectively. As a result, PSFE is trading at a discount of 37.28% off the target high and 37.28% off the low.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Biggest Investors

Paysafe Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.37%, with the float percentage being 38.37%. Campbell Capital Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 150 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 317Thousand shares (or 0.22% of all shares), a total value of $4.28 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 164.95 Thousand shares, is of USCA RIA LLC’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.23 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paysafe Limited (PSFE) shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and Hennessy Large Cap Financial Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF owns about 78,303 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.06 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 59Thousand, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $796.5 Thousand.