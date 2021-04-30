Boom Or Bust: Where Does Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s traded shares were 5,712,616, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.4. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.57% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the TEDU share is $5.36, that puts it down -42.55% from that peak though still a striking +60.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.5. The company’s market capitalization is $207.61 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 274.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 415.7 Million shares over the past three months.

Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 5. TEDU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU): Trading Information

Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) registered a 11.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.25% in intraday trading to $3.85- this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.17%, and it has moved by 17.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.37%. The short interest in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) is 474.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.14 day(s) to cover.

Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $66.38 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $75.28 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $59.7 Million and $59.97 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.2% and then jump by 25.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -46%. While earnings are projected to return 27.3% in 2021, the next five years will return -1.25% per annum.

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU)’s Biggest Investors

Tarena International, Inc. insiders own 12.8% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.29%, with the float percentage being 32.44%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.39 Million shares (or 4.94% of all shares), a total value of $7.27 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 576.3 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.75 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 30,822 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.78 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.82 Thousand, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $74.71 Thousand.