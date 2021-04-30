Boom Or Bust: Where Does Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)’s traded shares were 2,073,521, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.68% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the IPOE share is $28.26, that puts it down -62.13% from that peak though still a striking +40.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.37. The company’s market capitalization is $1.75 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. IPOE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)’s Biggest Investors

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.12%, with the float percentage being 49.18%. Empyrean Capital Partners, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.73 Million shares (or 5.88% of all shares), a total value of $58.88 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.5 Million shares, is of Weiss Asset Management LP’s that is approximately 4.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $43.54 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 113,616 shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.41 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 63.88 Thousand, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $794.64 Thousand.