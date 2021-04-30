Boom Or Bust: Where Does Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX)’s traded shares were 1,650,325, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $82.6, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.33% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the RTX share is $83.8, that puts it down -1.45% from that peak though still a striking +38.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $51.13. The company’s market capitalization is $124.97 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.05 Million shares over the past three months.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. RTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX): Trading Information

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) registered a -0.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.49% in intraday trading to $83.80 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.5%, and it has moved by 6.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.44%. The short interest in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is 13.11 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $91, which implies an increase of 10.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70 and $103 respectively. As a result, RTX is trading at a discount of 24.7% off the target high and -15.25% off the low.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Raytheon Technologies Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) shares have gone up +46.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.16% against -1.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 130% this quarter and then jump 63.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.84 Billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.45 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.28 Billion and $15.05 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11% and then jump by 9.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -20.2%. While earnings are projected to return -156.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 24% per annum.

RTX Dividend Yield

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and July 30, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is 2.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.56%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX)’s Biggest Investors

Raytheon Technologies Corporation insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.39%, with the float percentage being 79.49%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2463 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 127.89 Million shares (or 8.42% of all shares), a total value of $9.15 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 120.4 Million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 7.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $8.61 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 42,784,226 shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.06 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30.43 Million, or about 2% of the stock, which is worth about $2.18 Billion.