Boom Or Bust: Where Does Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)’s traded shares were 1,485,284, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $52.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.09% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the FAST share is $53.36, that puts it down -0.83% from that peak though still a striking +40.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.64. The company’s market capitalization is $30.38 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.45 Million shares over the past three months.

Fastenal Company (FAST) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. FAST has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST): Trading Information

Fastenal Company (FAST) registered a 0.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.44% in intraday trading to $53.36 this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.81%, and it has moved by 4.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.8%. The short interest in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) is 15.55 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50, which implies a decline of -5.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $60 respectively. As a result, FAST is trading at a discount of 13.38% off the target high and -24.41% off the low.

Fastenal Company (FAST) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Fastenal Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fastenal Company (FAST) shares have gone up +22.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.03% against 10.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -2.4% this quarter and then jump 7.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11%. While earnings are projected to return 8.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.95% per annum.

FAST Dividend Yield

Fastenal Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 13, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Fastenal Company is 1.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.12 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.54%.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)’s Biggest Investors

Fastenal Company insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.06%, with the float percentage being 81.31%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1281 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 68.8 Million shares (or 11.98% of all shares), a total value of $3.36 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.03 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.15 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fastenal Company (FAST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16,177,518 shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $789.95 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.97 Million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $633.34 Million.