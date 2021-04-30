Boom Or Bust: Where Does Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)’s traded shares were 1,486,856, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.49% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the ESI share is $22.16, that puts it down -1.74% from that peak though still a striking +63.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.97. The company’s market capitalization is $5.39 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.44 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.77 Million shares over the past three months.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. ESI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI): Trading Information

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) registered a 1.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.63% in intraday trading to $22.17 this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.75%, and it has moved by 19.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.22%. The short interest in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) is 5.27 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.86, which implies an increase of 9.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18 and $27 respectively. As a result, ESI is trading at a discount of 23.97% off the target high and -17.36% off the low.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Element Solutions Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Element Solutions Inc (ESI) shares have gone up +80.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 23.96% against 26.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.1% this quarter and then jump 36.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $496.47 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $520.77 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $387Million and $437.71 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.3% and then jump by 19% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.1%. While earnings are projected to return 1.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.3% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

ESI Dividend Yield

Element Solutions Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 28, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Element Solutions Inc is 0.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.97 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)’s Biggest Investors

Element Solutions Inc insiders own 6.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.71%, with the float percentage being 104.73%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 328 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 23.82 Million shares (or 9.64% of all shares), a total value of $422.41 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.32 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $307.03 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Element Solutions Inc (ESI) shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Hartford Mid Cap Fund owns about 7,535,563 shares. This amounts to just over 3.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $128.33 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.3 Million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $107.21 Million.