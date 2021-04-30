Boom Or Bust: Where Does Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s traded shares were 1,046,052, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.04% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the DADA share is $61.27, that puts it down -147.26% from that peak though still a striking +41.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.6. The company’s market capitalization is $5.84 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.8 Million shares over the past three months.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. DADA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.39.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA): Trading Information

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) registered a -1.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.67% in intraday trading to $26.27 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.86%, and it has moved by -1.9% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.11%. The short interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) is 2.58 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.43 day(s) to cover.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -12.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Biggest Investors

Dada Nexus Limited insiders own 2.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.96%, with the float percentage being 21.56%. Galileo (PTC) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 140 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.77 Million shares (or 5.42% of all shares), a total value of $465.92 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.74 Million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 3.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $319.04 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) shares are JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns about 2,603,933 shares. This amounts to just over 1.1 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $107.65 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 Million, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $36.81 Million.