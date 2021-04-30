Boom Or Bust: Where Does American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s traded shares were 34,431,367, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.3, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.84% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the AAL share is $26.09, that puts it down -22.49% from that peak though still a striking +61.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.25. The company’s market capitalization is $13.66 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 31.55 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 55.24 Million shares over the past three months.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.5. AAL has a Sell rating from 9 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.46.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL): Trading Information

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) registered a -1.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.84% in intraday trading to $22.15 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.13%, and it has moved by -7.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.07%. The short interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) is 86.31 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.53, which implies a decline of -17.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $28 respectively. As a result, AAL is trading at a discount of 31.46% off the target high and -76.53% off the low.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that American Airlines Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares have gone up +89.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.93% against 44.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.5% this quarter and then jump 78.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 61.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.1 Billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.42 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.62 Billion and $2.76 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 337.5% and then jump by 205.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -29.6%. While earnings are projected to return -583.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Biggest Investors

American Airlines Group Inc. insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.74%, with the float percentage being 53.3%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 737 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 58.2 Million shares (or 9.07% of all shares), a total value of $917.8 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47.67 Million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 7.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $751.69 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and U.S. Global Airline ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 23,714,313 shares. This amounts to just over 3.7 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $373.97 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.9 Million, or about 2.95% of the stock, which is worth about $451.75 Million.