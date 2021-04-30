Boom Or Bust: Where Does Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s traded shares were 51,294,928, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $83.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.13% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the AMD share is $99.23, that puts it down -18.26% from that peak though still a striking +44.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.68. The company’s market capitalization is $101.92 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 40.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 44.9 Million shares over the past three months.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. AMD has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 37 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.47.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD): Trading Information

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) registered a -0.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.93% in intraday trading to $89.20 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.13%, and it has moved by 8.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.51%. The short interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is 82.7 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $106.26, which implies an increase of 26.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $189.2 respectively. As a result, AMD is trading at a discount of 125.48% off the target high and -79.74% off the low.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) shares have gone up +6.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.94% against 31.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 161.1% this quarter and then jump 31.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.29 Billion as predicted by 28 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 28 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.5 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.93 Billion and $2.56 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 70.2% and then jump by 36.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.8%. While earnings are projected to return 604.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 26.31% per annum.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Biggest Investors

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.39%, with the float percentage being 77.84%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1775 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 96.5 Million shares (or 7.94% of all shares), a total value of $8.85 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 83.16 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $7.63 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 33,879,628 shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.11 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.1 Million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $2.21 Billion.