AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s traded shares were 37,593,585, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.23% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the T share is $33.24, that puts it down -6.06% from that peak though still a striking +15.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.35. The company’s market capitalization is $223.77 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 37.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 43.95 Million shares over the past three months.

AT&T Inc. (T) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. T has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.79.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T): Trading Information

AT&T Inc. (T) registered a 1.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.17% in intraday trading to $31.71 this Friday, Apr 23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.06%, and it has moved by 2.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.97%. The short interest in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is 128.05 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.23, which implies a decline of -3.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $36 respectively. As a result, T is trading at a discount of 14.87% off the target high and -48.95% off the low.

AT&T Inc. (T) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that AT&T Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AT&T Inc. (T) shares have gone up +16.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.63% against 0.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -4.8% this quarter and then jump 2.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.57 Billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $42.72 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $41.1 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.6%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -18.3%. While earnings are projected to return -139.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.85% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

T Dividend Yield

AT&T Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 22, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for AT&T Inc. is 2.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.85%.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s Biggest Investors

AT&T Inc. insiders own 0.1% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.93%, with the float percentage being 52.99%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3164 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 556.7 Million shares (or 7.81% of all shares), a total value of $16.01 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 485.57 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $13.96 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AT&T Inc. (T) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 201,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.77 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 142.79 Million, or about 2% of the stock, which is worth about $4.11 Billion.