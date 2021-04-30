Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Is Worth Evaluating At $238.71

During the recent session, Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s traded shares were 1,690,240, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.8. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $238.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.64% or $10.59. The 52-week high for the TEAM share is $262.4, that puts it down -9.92% from that peak though still a striking +45.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $129.75. The company’s market capitalization is $59.33 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.93 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 Million shares over the past three months.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. TEAM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM): Trading Information

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) registered a 4.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.91% in intraday trading to $241 this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.46%, and it has moved by 16.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.11%. The short interest in Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) is 5.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $271.53, which implies an increase of 13.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $200 and $350 respectively. As a result, TEAM is trading at a discount of 46.62% off the target high and -16.22% off the low.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Atlassian Corporation Plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) shares have gone up +7.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.48% against -0.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 16% this quarter and then fall -8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $533.73 Million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $504.68 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $411.58 Million and $430.48 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.7% and then jump by 17.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.15%. While earnings are projected to return 46.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Biggest Investors

Atlassian Corporation Plc insiders own 1.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.88%, with the float percentage being 95.04%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 790 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.83 Million shares (or 9.7% of all shares), a total value of $3Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.25 Million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 5.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.7 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 3,542,425 shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $746.6 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.7 Million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $632.31 Million.