Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s traded shares were 25,142,423, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.81% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the AHT share is $18.8, that puts it down -676.86% from that peak though still a striking +47.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.27. The company’s market capitalization is $292.68 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.63 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.66 Million shares over the past three months.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. AHT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.44.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT): Trading Information

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) registered a -2.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.84% in intraday trading to $2.57- this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.04%, and it has moved by -12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.56%. The short interest in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) is 209.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 24.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.75, which implies an increase of 54.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $6 respectively. As a result, AHT is trading at a discount of 147.93% off the target high and 23.97% off the low.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) shares have gone up +64.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.64% against 4.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.7% this quarter and then jump 97% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $106.49 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $172.22 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $281.88 Million and $67.92 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -62.2% and then jump by 153.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -29.3%. While earnings are projected to return -109.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.