Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) On Thursday – Up 95.7 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s traded shares were 3,427,131, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.52% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the ALTO share is $11.44, that puts it down -96.56% from that peak though still a striking +95.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $425.84 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.63 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.63 Million shares over the past three months.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ALTO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO): Trading Information

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) registered a 0.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.12% in intraday trading to $6.07- this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.89%, and it has moved by 13.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.18%. The short interest in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) is 13.44 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.13, which implies an increase of 142.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $20.5 respectively. As a result, ALTO is trading at a discount of 252.23% off the target high and 54.64% off the low.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Alto Ingredients, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) shares have jump down -20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -37.5% against 6.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100% this quarter and then fall -63% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $252.18 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $263.11 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $311.4 Million and $174.2 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -19% and then jump by 51% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.3%. While earnings are projected to return 85.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Biggest Investors

Alto Ingredients, Inc. insiders own 5.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.67%, with the float percentage being 52.73%. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.64 Million shares (or 7.71% of all shares), a total value of $30.62 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.8 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 6.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $26.06 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 9,323,148 shares. This amounts to just over 12.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.62 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.07 Million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $13.44 Million.