Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s traded shares were 3,814,583, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.56% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the AKBA share is $13.71, that puts it down -321.85% from that peak though still a striking +35.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.09. The company’s market capitalization is $519.7 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.72 Million shares over the past three months.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. AKBA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA): Trading Information

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) registered a 1.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.41% in intraday trading to $3.40- this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.52%, and it has moved by 4.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.07%. The short interest in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is 19.69 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.71, which implies an increase of 106.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $10 respectively. As a result, AKBA is trading at a discount of 207.69% off the target high and -7.69% off the low.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) shares have gone up +34.3% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.21% against 17.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.4% this quarter and then jump 75% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -35.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -3.8%. While earnings are projected to return -17.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Biggest Investors

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 1.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.06%, with the float percentage being 66.79%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 211 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 22.48 Million shares (or 14.06% of all shares), a total value of $62.93 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.59 Million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 7.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $35.25 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 13,615,231 shares. This amounts to just over 8.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.09 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.7 Million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $10.37 Million.