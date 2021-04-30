After A -17.53% Drop In The Last Week, Does Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s traded shares were 2,425,460, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $72.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.26% or -$14.03. The 52-week high for the CRUS share is $103.25, that puts it down -42.99% from that peak though still a striking +23.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $55.3. The company’s market capitalization is $4.19 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 359.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 659.92 Million shares over the past three months.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. CRUS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.6.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS): Trading Information

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) registered a -16.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.22% in intraday trading to $88.80 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.53%, and it has moved by -13.31% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -12.73%. The short interest in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) is 999.96 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $100.22, which implies an increase of 38.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $80 and $115 respectively. As a result, CRUS is trading at a discount of 59.26% off the target high and 10.79% off the low.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cirrus Logic, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) shares have gone up +26.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.73% against 31.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.2% this quarter and then jump 11.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.5%. While earnings are projected to return 80.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.85% per annum.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)’s Biggest Investors

Cirrus Logic, Inc. insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.96%, with the float percentage being 91.55%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 470 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 8.69 Million shares (or 14.98% of all shares), a total value of $714.71 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.37 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $523.52 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1,657,999 shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $135.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.65 Million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $135.29 Million.