After A -0.56% Drop In The Last Week, Does The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)’s traded shares were 3,944,935, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $133, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.37% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the PG share is $146.92, that puts it down -10.47% from that peak though still a striking +16.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $111.25. The company’s market capitalization is $326.28 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.4 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.43 Million shares over the past three months.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. PG has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.09.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG): Trading Information

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) registered a 0.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.43% in intraday trading to $133.7 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.56%, and it has moved by -1.67% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -4.28%. The short interest in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is 13.37 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $149.74, which implies an increase of 12.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $130 and $168 respectively. As a result, PG is trading at a discount of 26.32% off the target high and -2.26% off the low.

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Procter & Gamble Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) shares have jump down -6.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.77% against 7.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -6% this quarter and then jump 0.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.29 Billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.61 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.7 Billion and $18.35 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.4% and then jump by 6.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.8%. While earnings are projected to return 246.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.68% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

PG Dividend Yield

The Procter & Gamble Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 28 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Procter & Gamble Company is 3.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.89%.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)’s Biggest Investors

The Procter & Gamble Company insiders own 0.1% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.14%, with the float percentage being 66.21%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3680 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 217.96 Million shares (or 8.9% of all shares), a total value of $30.33 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 162.13 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $22.56 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 69,878,565 shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.72 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 49.69 Million, or about 2.03% of the stock, which is worth about $6.91 Billion.