Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Received A 0% Hit In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s traded shares were 1,886,821, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $74.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.13% or -$3.19. The 52-week high for the AFRM share is $146.9, that puts it down -98.46% from that peak though still a striking +11.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $65.65. The company’s market capitalization is $19.05 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.7 Million shares over the past three months.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. AFRM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $111.78, which implies an increase of 51.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $78 and $160 respectively. As a result, AFRM is trading at a discount of 116.16% off the target high and 5.38% off the low.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 6.5% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.28% per annum.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Biggest Investors

Affirm Holdings, Inc. insiders own 3.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.24%, with the float percentage being 40.61%. California, University Of-Regents is the largest shareholder of the company, while 66 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 58.36 Thousand shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $4.13 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.71 Thousand shares, is of JAG Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $474.53 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 1,525,840 shares. This amounts to just over 1.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $107.91 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 677.64 Thousand, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $47.92 Million.