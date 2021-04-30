Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stops To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Down -1.63% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)’s traded shares were 2,042,117, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $91.43, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.72% or -$0.66. The 52-week high for the ATVI share is $104.53, that puts it down -14.33% from that peak though still a striking +36.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $58.12. The company’s market capitalization is $70.95 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.85 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.91 Million shares over the past three months.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. ATVI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 25 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.7.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI): Trading Information

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) registered a -0.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.71% in intraday trading to $94.86 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.81%, and it has moved by -1.42% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -1.63%. The short interest in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) is 8.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $113.64, which implies an increase of 24.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $82 and $125 respectively. As a result, ATVI is trading at a discount of 36.72% off the target high and -10.31% off the low.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Activision Blizzard, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) shares have gone up +13.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.76% against 30.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.7% this quarter and then fall -21.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.78 Billion as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 25 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.82 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.52 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.9%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.8%. While earnings are projected to return 44.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.83% per annum.

ATVI Dividend Yield

Activision Blizzard, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Activision Blizzard, Inc. is 0.47, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.58%.