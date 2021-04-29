Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s 59.93% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s traded shares were 18,806,190, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.4, reflecting an intraday gain of 50.32% or $5.16. The 52-week high for the WVVI share is $16.54, that puts it down -7.4% from that peak though still a striking +69.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.76. The company’s market capitalization is $75.83 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 37.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 22.85 Million shares over the past three months.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (WVVI) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. WVVI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI): Trading Information

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (WVVI) registered a 50.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.98% in intraday trading to $16.54 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 59.93%, and it has moved by 67.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 141.52%. The short interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) is 10.89 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.48 day(s) to cover.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (WVVI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.3%. While earnings are projected to return 53.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)’s Biggest Investors

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. insiders own 23.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.64%, with the float percentage being 11.35%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 126.05 Thousand shares (or 2.54% of all shares), a total value of $802.92 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 69.36 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $441.84 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (WVVI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 66,863 shares. This amounts to just over 1.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $425.92 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23Thousand, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $208.15 Thousand.