What Will JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Be Like After It Drops -59.82% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s traded shares were 1,173,038, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.7. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.77% or $1.67. The 52-week high for the JAKK share is $14.4, that puts it down -59.82% from that peak though still a striking +63.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.3. The company’s market capitalization is $53.97 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 56Million shares, and the average trade volume was 200.99 Million shares over the past three months.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. JAKK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.78.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK): Trading Information

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) registered a 22.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.28% in intraday trading to $9.23- this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.23%, and it has moved by 27.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 81.12%. The short interest in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) is 29.64 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.33, which implies an increase of 3.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $11 respectively. As a result, JAKK is trading at a discount of 22.09% off the target high and -11.21% off the low.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) shares have gone up +69.4% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -63.37% against 29.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 59.4% this quarter and then fall -25.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $85.23 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $258.43 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $78.76 Million and $242.29 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.2% and then jump by 6.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -22.8%. While earnings are projected to return 80.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s Biggest Investors

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. insiders own 33.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.27%, with the float percentage being 21.53%. Benefit Street Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 287.04 Thousand shares (or 4.72% of all shares), a total value of $1.43 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 138.8 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $691.24 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 51,011 shares. This amounts to just over 0.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $407.07 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 45.81 Thousand, or about 0.75% of the stock, which is worth about $228.11 Thousand.