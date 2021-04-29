What Will Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Be Like After It Drops -110.24% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s traded shares were 5,470,725, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.6% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the CSCW share is $2.67, that puts it down -110.24% from that peak though still a striking +75.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $74.69 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 70.82 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.7 Million shares over the past three months.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CSCW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW): Trading Information

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) registered a 1.6% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.79% in intraday trading to $1.32 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.4%, and it has moved by -15.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.4%. The short interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) is 3.69 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $120, which implies an increase of 9348.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $120 and $120 respectively. As a result, CSCW is trading at a discount of 9348.82% off the target high and 9348.82% off the low.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.1%. While earnings are projected to return 61% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Biggest Investors

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. insiders own 22.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.25%, with the float percentage being 0.32%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 70.09 Thousand shares (or 0.13% of all shares), a total value of $49.35 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.06 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $21.16 Thousand.