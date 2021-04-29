Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) On Wednesday – Up 62.6 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s traded shares were 1,094,976, with the beta value of the company hitting -2. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.91% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the WTRH share is $5.85, that puts it down -137.81% from that peak though still a striking +62.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $283.11 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.63 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.46 Million shares over the past three months.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. WTRH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH): Trading Information

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) registered a -3.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.29% in intraday trading to $2.69- this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.31%, and it has moved by -10.62% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -12.23%. The short interest in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) is 11.79 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.75, which implies an increase of 133.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $7 respectively. As a result, WTRH is trading at a discount of 184.55% off the target high and 62.6% off the low.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Waitr Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) shares have jump down -11.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.67% against -0.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 166.7% this quarter and then fall -40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.3 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $53.21 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $43.17 Million and $60.51 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.9% and then fell by -12.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 229.3%. While earnings are projected to return 103.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)’s Biggest Investors

Waitr Holdings Inc. insiders own 11.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.41%, with the float percentage being 55.95%. Luxor Capital Group, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.17 Million shares (or 9.12% of all shares), a total value of $28.28 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.88 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $16.34 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,454,700 shares. This amounts to just over 2.2 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.82 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.08 Million, or about 1.86% of the stock, which is worth about $6.09 Million.