VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Contineus To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 27.49% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)’s traded shares were 7,302,102, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $48.2, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.82% or $6.94. The 52-week high for the VER share is $49.77, that puts it down -3.26% from that peak though still a striking +54.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.9. The company’s market capitalization is $11.03 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.69 Million shares over the past three months.

VEREIT, Inc. (VER) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. VER has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER): Trading Information

VEREIT, Inc. (VER) registered a 16.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.19% in intraday trading to $49.77 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.82%, and it has moved by 24.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.49%. The short interest in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) is 5.8 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.65, which implies a decline of -11.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33 and $48 respectively. As a result, VER is trading at a discount of -0.41% off the target high and -31.54% off the low.

VEREIT, Inc. (VER) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that VEREIT, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VEREIT, Inc. (VER) shares have gone up +27.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.18% against 4.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -22.9% this quarter and then jump 45% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $287.76 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $292.56 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $305.93 Million and $282.68 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -5.9% and then jump by 3.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.4%. While earnings are projected to return 138.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

VER Dividend Yield

VEREIT, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for VEREIT, Inc. is 1.85, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 6.68%.

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)’s Biggest Investors

VEREIT, Inc. insiders own 0.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.91%, with the float percentage being 98.28%. Cohen & Steers Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 532 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 36.25 Million shares (or 15.82% of all shares), a total value of $1.37 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.72 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 13.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.16 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VEREIT, Inc. (VER) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 9,629,700 shares. This amounts to just over 4.2 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $339.25 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.12 Million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $231.11 Million.