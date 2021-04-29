The Future Belongs To General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s traded shares were 15,141,206, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.27% or -$2.5. The 52-week high for the GM share is $62.24, that puts it down -11.04% from that peak though still a striking +64.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.12. The company’s market capitalization is $80.87 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.45 Million shares over the past three months.

General Motors Company (GM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. GM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.04.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM): Trading Information

General Motors Company (GM) registered a -4.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.41% in intraday trading to $59.10 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.34%, and it has moved by -0.07% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 34.25%. The short interest in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is 19.89 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $69.48, which implies an increase of 23.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $61 and $85 respectively. As a result, GM is trading at a discount of 51.65% off the target high and 8.83% off the low.

General Motors Company (GM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that General Motors Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. General Motors Company (GM) shares have gone up +63.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.65% against 17.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 67.7% this quarter and then jump 320% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.67 Billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.3 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $32.71 Billion and $16.78 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -0.1% and then jump by 98.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -6%. While earnings are projected to return -5.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 11.74% per annum.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Biggest Investors

General Motors Company insiders own 4.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.17%, with the float percentage being 85.41%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1508 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 106.3 Million shares (or 7.38% of all shares), a total value of $4.43 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 90.64 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.77 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of General Motors Company (GM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 34,304,810 shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.43 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32Million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $1.84 Billion.