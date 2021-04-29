Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Received A 10.96% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s traded shares were 7,626,991, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.1% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the TEVA share is $13.3, that puts it down -26.31% from that peak though still a striking +19.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.44. The company’s market capitalization is $11.61 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.82 Million shares over the past three months.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. TEVA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.6.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA): Trading Information

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) registered a 4.1% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.68% in intraday trading to $10.73 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.48%, and it has moved by -6.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.38%. The short interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is 29.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.13, which implies an increase of 15.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $17 respectively. As a result, TEVA is trading at a discount of 61.44% off the target high and -14.53% off the low.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares have gone up +10.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.33% against -0.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.1% this quarter and then jump 15.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -0.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -32%. While earnings are projected to return -297.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.6% per annum.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Biggest Investors

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited insiders own 0.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.61%, with the float percentage being 53.03%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 646 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 130.14 Million shares (or 11.92% of all shares), a total value of $1.26 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52.88 Million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 4.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $510.29 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 56,065,972 shares. This amounts to just over 5.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $647Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 49.37 Million, or about 4.52% of the stock, which is worth about $569.74 Million.