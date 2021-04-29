Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s traded shares were 3,310,535, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.37% or -$1.67. The 52-week high for the TS share is $23.81, that puts it down -13.49% from that peak though still a striking +57.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.86. The company’s market capitalization is $12.21 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.21 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.12 Million shares over the past three months.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. TS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS): Trading Information

Tenaris S.A. (TS) registered a -7.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.23% in intraday trading to $22.85 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.99%, and it has moved by -6.8% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 31.47%. The short interest in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) is 3.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.36, which implies an increase of 6.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.45 and $28 respectively. As a result, TS is trading at a discount of 33.46% off the target high and -50.19% off the low.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Tenaris S.A. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tenaris S.A. (TS) shares have gone up +123.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 195.24% against 15.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 200% this quarter and then jump 225% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.19 Billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.31 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.76 Billion and $1.16 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -32.7% and then jump by 12.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -44.9%. While earnings are projected to return -185.4% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.4% per annum.

TS Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Tenaris S.A. is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.07%.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s Biggest Investors

Tenaris S.A. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.92%, with the float percentage being 11.92%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 158 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.36 Million shares (or 2.26% of all shares), a total value of $213.06 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.84 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $156.89 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tenaris S.A. (TS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) International Value Equity Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) International Value Equity Fund owns about 3,239,300 shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.08 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.01 Million, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $68.31 Million.