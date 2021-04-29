ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Received A 11.09% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s traded shares were 5,785,557, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $514.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.72% or -$43.01. The 52-week high for the NOW share is $598.37, that puts it down -16.36% from that peak though still a striking +50.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $255.24. The company’s market capitalization is $100.95 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 952.84 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 Million shares over the past three months.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. NOW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 33 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 28 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.21.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW): Trading Information

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) registered a -7.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.6% in intraday trading to $565.2 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.83%, and it has moved by 5.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.16%. The short interest in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is 2.86 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $620.13, which implies an increase of 20.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $520 and $695 respectively. As a result, NOW is trading at a discount of 35.15% off the target high and 1.12% off the low.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that ServiceNow, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) shares have gone up +11.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.14% against 0.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -1.6% this quarter and then jump 13.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.36 Billion as predicted by 27 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 27 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.46 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.05 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.7%. While earnings are projected to return -81.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 23.5% per annum.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s Biggest Investors

ServiceNow, Inc. insiders own 0.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.16%, with the float percentage being 90.5%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1745 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.09 Million shares (or 8.15% of all shares), a total value of $8.86 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.54 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $8.55 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5,493,875 shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.02 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.33 Million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $2.38 Billion.