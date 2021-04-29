Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s traded shares were 5,479,467, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.83% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the SHIP share is $5.92, that puts it down -443.12% from that peak though still a striking +64.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $165.59 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.21 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.48 Million shares over the past three months.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. SHIP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP): Trading Information

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) registered a 2.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.8% in intraday trading to $1.11 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.45%, and it has moved by 2.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 102.75%. The short interest in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is 7.52 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.5, which implies an increase of 37.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.5 and $1.5 respectively. As a result, SHIP is trading at a discount of 37.61% off the target high and 37.61% off the low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) shares have gone up +135.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -116.98% against 5.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 99.8% this quarter and then jump 101.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 90.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.32 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $27.93 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.34 Million and $9.04 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 59.8% and then jump by 208.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 69.2%. While earnings are projected to return 95.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Biggest Investors

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. insiders own 8.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.46%, with the float percentage being 2.68%. Squarepoint Ops LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 381.79 Thousand shares (or 0.25% of all shares), a total value of $205.25 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 58.23 Thousand shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $31.31 Thousand.