RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Is Worth Evaluating At $12.01

During the last session, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s traded shares were 6,250,083, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.92% or -$0.49. The 52-week high for the RLX share is $35, that puts it down -191.42% from that peak though still a striking +34.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.89. The company’s market capitalization is $18.87 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.08 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.4 Million shares over the past three months.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. RLX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -368.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Biggest Investors

RLX Technology Inc. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.83%, with the float percentage being 1.83%. WT Asset Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.69 Million shares (or 1.26% of all shares), a total value of $17.51 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 202.19 Thousand shares, is of Cutler Group LP’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.09 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 1,394,800 shares. This amounts to just over 1.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.42 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.21 Million, or about 0.9% of the stock, which is worth about $27.14 Million.