Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Received A 222.82% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s traded shares were 1,447,372, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.32% or -$1.05. The 52-week high for the RFP share is $16.93, that puts it down -8.8% from that peak though still a striking +91.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.34. The company’s market capitalization is $1.24 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 830.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 535.16 Million shares over the past three months.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. RFP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.66.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP): Trading Information

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) registered a -6.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.43% in intraday trading to $17.18 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.02%, and it has moved by 50.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 137.92%. The short interest in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) is 1.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.25, which implies a decline of -1.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $20 respectively. As a result, RFP is trading at a discount of 28.53% off the target high and -16.45% off the low.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Resolute Forest Products Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) shares have gone up +222.82% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 603% this quarter and then jump 808% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $872.5 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $927.5 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $689Million and $628Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.6% and then jump by 47.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.3%. While earnings are projected to return 122.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.21% per annum.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s Biggest Investors

Resolute Forest Products Inc. insiders own 1.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.76%, with the float percentage being 88.07%. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can is the largest shareholder of the company, while 132 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 30.55 Million shares (or 38.27% of all shares), a total value of $199.79 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.57 Million shares, is of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s that is approximately 5.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $29.9 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,577,451 shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.32 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.35 Million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $8.84 Million.