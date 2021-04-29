Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)’s traded shares were 4,102,470, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $70, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.04% or $1.4. The 52-week high for the O share is $71.83, that puts it down -2.61% from that peak though still a striking +31.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $47.68. The company’s market capitalization is $26.04 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.17 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.81 Million shares over the past three months.

Realty Income Corporation (O) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. O has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O): Trading Information

Realty Income Corporation (O) registered a 2.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.55% in intraday trading to $71.84 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.35%, and it has moved by 9.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.61%. The short interest in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is 11.94 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.06, which implies an increase of 1.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $63 and $79 respectively. As a result, O is trading at a discount of 12.86% off the target high and -10% off the low.

Realty Income Corporation (O) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Realty Income Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Realty Income Corporation (O) shares have gone up +14.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2.65% against -1.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -31.8% this quarter and then jump 12.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $424.89 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $436.46 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $412.16 Million and $391.95 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.1% and then jump by 11.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.1%. While earnings are projected to return -17.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.45% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

O Dividend Yield

Realty Income Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 03, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Realty Income Corporation is 2.82, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.26%.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)’s Biggest Investors

Realty Income Corporation insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.06%, with the float percentage being 71.18%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1132 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 54.46 Million shares (or 14.58% of all shares), a total value of $3.39 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.28 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.13 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Realty Income Corporation (O) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 15,412,488 shares. This amounts to just over 4.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $910.26 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.83 Million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $610.9 Million.