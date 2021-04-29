Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) On Wednesday – Up 23.66 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s traded shares were 744,846, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.56% or -$1.91. The 52-week high for the XM share is $57.28, that puts it down -43.42% from that peak though still a striking +23.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.49. The company’s market capitalization is $20.29 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.07 Million shares over the past three months.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. XM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.53, which implies an increase of 19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35 and $60 respectively. As a result, XM is trading at a discount of 50.23% off the target high and -12.37% off the low.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 67.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Biggest Investors

Qualtrics International Inc. insiders own 46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.23%, with the float percentage being 87.46%. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 36.38 Thousand shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $1.2 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.74 Thousand shares, is of GWM Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.08 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 3,914,707 shares. This amounts to just over 4.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $128.83 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.29 Million, or about 1.45% of the stock, which is worth about $42.52 Million.