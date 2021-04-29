Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock Jumped 0.45% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the recent session, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s traded shares were 2,577,822, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.22% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PSTI share is $13.29, that puts it down -194.68% from that peak though still a striking +12.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.95. The company’s market capitalization is $138.43 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 270.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 790.64 Million shares over the past three months.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. PSTI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI): Trading Information

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) registered a -0.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.06% in intraday trading to $5.06- this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.04%, and it has moved by 0.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.35%. The short interest in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) is 201.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.5, which implies an increase of 88.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $10 respectively. As a result, PSTI is trading at a discount of 121.73% off the target high and 55.21% off the low.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.5%. While earnings are projected to return 94.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s Biggest Investors

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 16.1% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.03%, with the float percentage being 20.3%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.96 Million shares (or 12.47% of all shares), a total value of $27.99 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 287.92 Thousand shares, is of Nia Impact Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 0.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.04 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 2,853,513 shares. This amounts to just over 8.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.61 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 735.81 Thousand, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $3.51 Million.