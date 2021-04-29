PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s traded shares were 1,925,706, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.62% or -$2.41. The 52-week high for the PLBY share is $53.88, that puts it down -8.37% from that peak though still a striking +80.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.76 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 683.34 Million shares over the past three months.

PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. PLBY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY): Trading Information

PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) registered a -4.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.49% in intraday trading to $55.54 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.15%, and it has moved by 177.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 373.07%. The short interest in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) is 2.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30, which implies a decline of -39.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $35 respectively. As a result, PLBY is trading at a discount of -29.61% off the target high and -55.75% off the low.

PLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 116.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.