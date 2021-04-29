PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Received A 94.19% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s traded shares were 1,274,602, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.5% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the PHX share is $5.43, that puts it down -80.4% from that peak though still a striking +54.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.36. The company’s market capitalization is $84.08 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 51.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 151.47 Million shares over the past three months.

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. PHX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX): Trading Information

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) registered a 7.5% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.83% in intraday trading to $3.13- this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30.87%, and it has moved by -2.9% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.87%. The short interest in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) is 131.55 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.1, which implies an increase of 36.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.1 and $4.1 respectively. As a result, PHX is trading at a discount of 36.21% off the target high and 36.21% off the low.

PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that PHX Minerals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) shares have gone up +94.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0% against 8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -90.9% this quarter and then fall -96.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -35.3%. While earnings are projected to return 42.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

PHX Dividend Yield

PHX Minerals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PHX Minerals Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.65%.

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s Biggest Investors

PHX Minerals Inc. insiders own 18.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.54%, with the float percentage being 45.99%. Edenbrook Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.61 Million shares (or 11.64% of all shares), a total value of $6Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.36 Million shares, is of Trigran Investments Inc’s that is approximately 10.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.43 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 293,956 shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $676.1 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 223.32 Thousand, or about 1% of the stock, which is worth about $513.63 Thousand.