Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s traded shares were 9,946,836, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.73% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the PFE share is $43.08, that puts it down -11.81% from that peak though still a striking +22.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.99. The company’s market capitalization is $213.81 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 33.1 Million shares over the past three months.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. PFE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 16 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.78.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE): Trading Information

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) registered a -0.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.08% in intraday trading to $38.99 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.18%, and it has moved by 5.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.78%. The short interest in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is 60.89 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.67, which implies an increase of 5.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36 and $53 respectively. As a result, PFE is trading at a discount of 37.56% off the target high and -6.57% off the low.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Pfizer Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares have gone up +8% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.65% against 9.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -2.5% this quarter and then jump 12.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.64 Billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.48 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.03 Billion and $11.55 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.4% and then jump by 34% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.2%. While earnings are projected to return -33.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.07% per annum.

PFE Dividend Yield

Pfizer Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pfizer Inc. is 1.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.02 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.66%.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Biggest Investors

Pfizer Inc. insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.55%, with the float percentage being 67.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3318 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 447.96 Million shares (or 8.03% of all shares), a total value of $16.49 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 396.97 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $14.61 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 157,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.77 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 111.38 Million, or about 2% of the stock, which is worth about $4.1 Billion.