Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Could Post A 104.2% Or More

During the recent session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s traded shares were 18,469,775, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.61% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the PBR share is $11.89, that puts it down -38.74% from that peak though still a striking +33.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.74. The company’s market capitalization is $55.34 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 39.84 Million shares over the past three months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. PBR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR): Trading Information

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) registered a -2.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.41% in intraday trading to $8.84- this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.51%, and it has moved by 4.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.01%. The short interest in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is 16.9 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.51, which implies an increase of 34.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $17.5 respectively. As a result, PBR is trading at a discount of 104.2% off the target high and -6.65% off the low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares have gone up +22.39% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 114.8% this quarter and then jump 700% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.67 Billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.96 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.17 Billion and $11.29 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.3% and then jump by 68% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.1%. While earnings are projected to return -76.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

PBR Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 0.38, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Biggest Investors

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.87%, with the float percentage being 18.87%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 421 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 55.05 Million shares (or 1.48% of all shares), a total value of $618.24 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52.63 Million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 1.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $591.03 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares are New World Fund, Inc. and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that New World Fund, Inc. owns about 33,859,999 shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $287.13 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.63 Million, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $100.15 Million.