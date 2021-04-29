Now Is A Good Time To Buy McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)

During the recent session, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s traded shares were 5,974,444, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.54% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the MUX share is $1.6, that puts it down -32.23% from that peak though still a striking +37.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $555.62 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.02 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.94 Million shares over the past three months.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. MUX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX): Trading Information

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) registered a 2.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.4% in intraday trading to $1.25 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.09%, and it has moved by 15.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.86%. The short interest in McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) is 50.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.78, which implies an increase of 47.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.5 and $2.1 respectively. As a result, MUX is trading at a discount of 73.55% off the target high and 23.97% off the low.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that McEwen Mining Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) shares have gone up +11.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.29% against 30%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 92% this quarter and then jump 75% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -40.9%. While earnings are projected to return -128.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Biggest Investors

McEwen Mining Inc. insiders own 18.4% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.4%, with the float percentage being 23.77%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.52 Million shares (or 4.25% of all shares), a total value of $19.22 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.97 Million shares, is of Weiss Asset Management LP’s that is approximately 3.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $13.76 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 20,573,055 shares. This amounts to just over 4.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.12 Million, or about 1.55% of the stock, which is worth about $7.41 Million.