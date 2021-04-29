Now Is A Good Time To Buy Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)

During the last session, Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s traded shares were 3,196,103, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.62% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the HSTO share is $7.5, that puts it down -557.9% from that peak though still a striking +34.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $40.75 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 872.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.11 Million shares over the past three months.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. HSTO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO): Trading Information

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) registered a 9.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.39% in intraday trading to $1.18 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.29%, and it has moved by -7.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.4%. The short interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) is 802.59 Million shares and it means that shorts have 195.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies an increase of 338.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $5 respectively. As a result, HSTO is trading at a discount of 338.6% off the target high and 338.6% off the low.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.6%. While earnings are projected to return -133.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 38% per annum.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s Biggest Investors

Histogen Inc. insiders own 8.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.47%, with the float percentage being 1.6%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 124.3 Thousand shares (or 0.35% of all shares), a total value of $94.22 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 80.75 Thousand shares, is of United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $61.21 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Histogen Inc. (HSTO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 87,394 shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $66.24 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 36.29 Thousand, or about 0.1% of the stock, which is worth about $27.5 Thousand.