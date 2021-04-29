Now Is A Good Time To Buy Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:CLII)

During the last session, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:CLII)’s traded shares were 1,529,331, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.7, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.7% or $0.98. The 52-week high for the CLII share is $24.34, that puts it down -77.66% from that peak though still a striking +28.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.75. The company’s market capitalization is $393.88 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.49 Million shares over the past three months.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CLII has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:CLII)’s Biggest Investors

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.42%, with the float percentage being 52.42%. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.8 Million shares (or 7.83% of all shares), a total value of $19.28 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1Million shares, is of CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC’s that is approximately 4.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $10.71 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and FirstHands Funds-Alternative Energy Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 254,153 shares. This amounts to just over 1.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.72 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 60Thousand, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $642.6 Thousand.