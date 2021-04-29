Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock Jumped 2.12% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the last session, Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s traded shares were 2,024,666, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.73% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the MOGO share is $12.29, that puts it down -41.92% from that peak though still a striking +91.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.73. The company’s market capitalization is $514.43 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.56 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.62 Million shares over the past three months.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MOGO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO): Trading Information

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) registered a 2.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.81% in intraday trading to $8.82- this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.58%, and it has moved by 2.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 129.71%. The short interest in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) is 983.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 271.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.98, which implies an increase of 49.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.15 and $16 respectively. As a result, MOGO is trading at a discount of 84.76% off the target high and 28.75% off the low.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s Biggest Investors

Mogo Inc. insiders own 16.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.6%, with the float percentage being 7.9%. Fortress Investment Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.35 Million shares (or 2.48% of all shares), a total value of $5.09 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 854.05 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.22 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mogo Inc. (MOGO) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and RBB Fund Inc.-SGI Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 503,339 shares. This amounts to just over 0.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.28 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.7 Thousand, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $139.3 Thousand.